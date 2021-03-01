‘The Voice’ returns for season 20, along with coach Nick Jonas

(NBC) – “The Voice” returns Monday for the start of its 20th season.

Nick Jonas is back in the big red chairs, along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, who may be licking his wounds a bit after coming up short in the Season 19 finale last December.

That was Gwen Stefani’s first victory as coach, at the expense of her fiancé, and it ensured continued domestic harmony.

“It’s eased the tension. It has eased the tension,” Shelton says. “I think across the board, fans of the show, other coaches, everybody kind of saw it coming. So, it saved my Christmas.”

“The Voice” returns Monday at 7 p.m. on KFOR, followed by the premiere of the new drama “Debris.”

