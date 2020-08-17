The weekend heat alert is still in place for the OKC Metro

Dangerous Heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — EMSA’s Heat Alert is in place again Monday after four people suffered heat related illnesses yesterday in the Oklahoma City Metro.  

EMSA paramedics are urging caution for anyone headed outdoors.  

Since this fourth Heat Alert of the summer was issued Saturday, 22 people have called 911 blaming the heat as the cause of their medical emergency.  

Medics advise pre-hydrating with water and continue to drink water throughout the day.

Wear light colored clothing and take plenty of breaks in the shade.  

This Heat Alert will remain active until the temperatures decrease.

