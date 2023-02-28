TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of people will be heading somewhere sunny in the coming weeks, trading winter storms for sunshine – but not all spring break getaways are created equal.

Tripadvisor announced its 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award list of “The Best of the Best Beaches” in the United States.

According to Tripadvisor, the award is their “highest recognition” and is only presented to spots with reviews so favorable, they rank among the top 1% of listings on the site.

Unsurprisingly, Hawaii has the most beaches in the top 10.

The No. 1 spot went to Ka’anapali Beach on Maui’s west side, a three-mile long stretch of sand lined with resorts and a high-end shopping district. Another beach on Maui, Ho’okipa Beach Park, also made the list. Ho’okipa Beach is a state park, and has a totally different feel than Ka’anapali. The County of Maui calls it a “mecca for surfers” with “some of the best waves on the Maui coastline.”

Florida is also well represented on the list. Siesta Beach in Florida’s Sarasota County snagged the No. 2 spot. In reviews, travelers say they love the size of the beach, which offers plenty of room for visitors to stretch their legs and relax on the soft white sand. It stretches the length of Siesta Key and has several public access points.

Siesta Beach also made Tripadvisor’s list of Best Beaches in the World.

Another Gulf Coast beach, this time on Florida’s Emerald Coast, made the “best of the best” list. Henderson Beach State Park in Destin was ranked sixth. Traveler reviews noted the park’s amenities like showers and picnic spaces. The park offers additional outdoor activities off the beach, including a playground and hiking trails.

California, Georgia, Oregon and Maine also earned spots on Tripadvisor’s ranking.

You can view the rest of Tripadvisor’s “The Best of the Best Beaches” below:

Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia Hanalei Beach – Kauai, Hawaii Ho’okipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawaii Henderson Beach State Park – Destin, Florida Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Oregon Coronado Beach – Coronado, California Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California