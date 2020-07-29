“These young folk that are real victims of David Prater’s terrorism,” 2 OK protesters turn themselves in as DA Prater adds charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two local activists turned themselves in to the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday morning after D.A. David Prater filed charges against them stemming back to a BLM protest in May.

“We’re here as white allies and and we want to amplify the voices of these young folk that are real victims of David Prater’s terrorism,” Jess Eddy said at a protest at the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday.

“These kids’ lives are on the line. That is what is important,” Mark Faulk said.

On Friday, Oklahoma County D.A. David Prater filed misdemeanor charges of Obstructing a Roadway and Refusing to Comply with a Lawful Order against activists Jess Eddy and Mark Faulk.

The charges stem from a protest back on May 30th at 23rd and Classen where they were both arrested after police said they “refused to move after standing in the street” and were “blocking the flow of traffic.”

“We need you to quit shooting people,” Faulk is heard saying in a live stream that day.

“Turn around,” the officer said in the livestream. “That was your last chance.”

On Wednesday, a group of protesters stood behind Eddy and Faulk, who claim their First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech has been violated, as they turned themselves in at the Oklahoma County Jail.

“I feel like it’s a false execution of power that he’s using to try and keep our voices shut and I don’t feel like it’s fair,” Trevor Webb, a protester, told News 4.

“D.A. Prater needs to resign today,” another protester said.

In a statement sent to News 4, David Prater said,

“I draw a clear distinction between protected free speech and criminal conduct. I will continue to prosecute those who violate the laws created to protect the innocent citizens of Oklahoma County. I am not surprised that criminal defendants don’t like that. The criminal justice system provides a venue for the litigation of criminal cases. It’s called a courtroom. I will litigate these cases in an Oklahoma County courtroom, not on social media or through the press.”

Eddy and Faulk are expected to bond out of jail sometime Wednesday night.

This is the second arrest for Eddy in recent weeks.

He was booked into jail last week after a sit-in at the Oklahoma County courthouse where he and others refused to leave as the building was closing.

Recent Headlines: