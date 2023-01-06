DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A mother says she’s outraged after her two-year-old daughter got out of a Del City daycare center and wandered about two blocks down the road on Thursday morning.

“I was mad… Like that’s scary, almost losing your child,” said Brittany Smith. “I almost lost my baby today.”

Smith says she dropped her two-year-old daughter, Riley, and her 2-month-old son off at the Royal Academy daycare center around 7:30 a.m. She told KFOR she was stunned to get a call from the police just after 10 a.m.

“Saying your daughter basically went missing and we got her now,” said Smith.

About 20 minutes earlier, Steve Thurmond was driving on South Sunnylane Road when he saw the toddler walking down the busy street out of the corner of his eye.

“I was stunned to even see a little girl, I mean she’s that big, walking down the side of the road,” said Thurmond.

So, he called the police. While authorities were with Riley, Thurmond said he walked to the Royal Academy daycare center.

“And ask if they were missing the kid and they didn’t even know. I mean they had no earthly idea they were missing the kid,” said Thurmond.

Del City police tell KFOR Riley was found about two blocks from where the daycare is located.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in a while,” said Michael Arterbury, major over investigations at Del City Police. “Folks at the daycare center kept mentioning a door that was not latching properly or something to that effect.”

Fortunately, Riley wasn’t hurt. Smith took both Riley and her son home for the rest of the day.

KFOR called the Royal Academy, who told us they did not have a comment on the situation. However, DHS confirmed they are investigating.

Meanwhile Smith says she’s looking into hiring a lawyer.

“I want their license, I want them sued, I want them shut down and closed. I don’t want nobody’s kids to go through that,” said Smith.

