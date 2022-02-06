STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police say there’s recently been an outbreak of car break-ins throughout the city and is asking for the public’s help tracking down the culprits.

“We’ve been hit pretty hard recently,” said Lt. Kyle Bruce with the Stillwater Police Department. “Individuals have been actually busting the windows out of vehicles to get valuables from the vehicles cars.”

Lt. Bruce said valuables like purses, laptops and guns are being stolen.

Multiple cars parking at the Quarters Apartment Complex were struck and looted from last week. Stillwater Police posted a video to its Facebook page of who they think could be the culprits.

“They checked their surveillance cameras and saw two individuals acting odd, suspicious around vehicles approaching the windows,” said Lt. Bruce. “I think a couple of those vehicles were some of our victims.”

However, police aren’t sure if the two people in the video are the only one’s involved. So far, they’ve identified one of the individuals, but haven’t made any arrests.

“We don’t know if we have one individual doing this or one individual group or multiple groups doing this,” explained Lt. Bruce. “This is happening all over town. It’s all over our city.”

While police work to figure it out, Lt. Bruce’s advice for Stillwater residents is simple: don’t leave valuables in your car.

“Don’t become a victim,” said Lt. Bruce. “You’re asking for yourself to become a victim if you leave anything in your car that’s visible from the windows.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department by phone at (405) 742-8327 or by emailing pdtipline@stillwater.org.