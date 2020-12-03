They’re back: JibJab releases 2020 year in review video

News

by: Jason O. Boyd

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember those funny JibJab videos from not too long ago? They’re back.

JibJab returned after a six-year break with its 2020 Year-in-Review video. In its return promotion press release, the new video proves that “Even in the worst of times, a smile and a laugh can go a long way to heal the human spirit.”

The video has everything covered from Brexit, President Trump’s impeachment, Tiger King, murder hornets and the presidential election.

Click below to watch the video.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter