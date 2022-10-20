HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (KFOR/Storyful) – Video shows a larceny suspect pushing an elderly Home Depot employee to the ground as the man walks out with a shopping cart full of Ryobi power tools.

The surveillance video at the top of this story shows the 82-year-old man trying to stop the suspect before he was pushed. The employee then appears injured and unable to stand.

Police in Hillsborough, North Carolina, are currently looking for the suspect, who was wearing a black Calvin Klein hoodie, and was driving a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with a temporary tag. “The tag is blank, it is really, really old,” the police department commented on Facebook.

The condition of the employee was not released.