Think you know Oklahoma history? Students can test skills to compete for scholarships

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you think you have a good grasp of Oklahoma history, you might test your skills for a chance to win a scholarship.

The Oklahoma Scholarship Competition provides an opportunity for Oklahoma high school students to earn cash scholarships and tuition grants for college.

Organizers say students compete based on their knowledge of Oklahoma history, people, and geography for one of 10 scholarships in each county.

“This program is designed to reward Oklahoma students who have taken an interest in the rich history of our great state,” said Shannon L. Rich, Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum president and CEO. “We hope that it also encourages our students to stay in-state to attend college and remain here to live and work after receiving their degrees.”

This year’s contest is 100% online. The timed test will be available all day on Saturday, March 28. Students who are in 9th through 12th grade are eligible to participate but must pre-register by March 13 at 5 p.m.

To see a list of scholarships available, register for the test, or download a study guide, click here.

