Third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected to be available to general public next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could be less than a month away, pending approval from the FDA and CDC.

Third doses are expected to be available for the general public starting Sept. 20.

The State Health Department says once they get the green light, they’re ready to start rolling them out.

“We need to wait on FDA expansion of the EUA, the emergency use authorization, and that will be followed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is an independent committee that provides recommendations to the CDC that’s specific about clinical guidance,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said.

Officials are recommending you get a third shot eight months after you got your second dose.

You don’t have to go to the same location; the information is all in one system.

Reed says there is plenty of supply now, which was not the case when vaccines first became available.

“We anticipate a lot of the stress on getting the booster dose will be alleviated by the surplus supply that we have, if you recall, that was a major constraint during the initial rollout, we just did not have the supply we needed,” he said.

Right now, people who are immunocompromised can already get a third dose.

That includes people who’ve had organ transplants or are taking immunosuppressants. For a full list, click here. Talk to your doctor if you have questions about whether you qualify.

“So far the reactions reported after the third dose have been very similar to that of the two dose series, fatigue and pain at the injection site,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai said.

A second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been approved yet.

For those who are immunocompromised, you can get your third dose through a state clinic by signing up here.

You can also get it through your county health department or some doctor’s offices and pharmacies.