Third suspect sentenced for murder of man in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A third and final suspect has pleaded guilty in the murder of a 26-year-old man in Comanche County.

Shannon Freeman, 22, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Nathan Morrow, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

There have been two prior convictions in the case.

Bre’lon Johnson, 19, was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with Morrow’s death. He received a life sentence for the murder and 15 years for the robbery.

Devon Cannon, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week in connection with Morrow’s death and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Cache Police Department asked OSBI on June 14, 2019, to help investigate a homicide in the 500 block of NW Oak, located within Cache, Okla.

“At approximately 5 a.m. that morning there was an altercation at an apartment complex that led to a shooting. Morrow’s body was discovered outside of his residence with gunshot wounds,” the news release states.

Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

