“This closure is just going to be devastating,” Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center needing public’s help with donations

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center are asking the public for help with donations.

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member Jean Schucker is challenging the community to step up and help during this difficult time. Jean and David Schucker are donating $1,000 to kick off the campaign.

“While we understand closing is necessary to get this virus under control, we are still charged with maintaining our wonderful facility and grounds, providing for our employees and caring for our animal family,” said Executive Director Doug Kemper. “The spring is always an important time for us with spring break and school groups being important revenue generators. As a non-profit, this closure is just going to be devastating.”

Donations of any size will help and are tax deductible.

You can submit a check via mail or make a donation via phone.

Payable to: Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center

Attn: Rainette Rowland, Deputy Director

Address: P.O. Box 337

Medicine Park, OK 73557

Email Rainette Rowland at r.rowland@mpmns.org if you would like to process a donation via phone.