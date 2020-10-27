(NBC) —”This Is Us” returns tonight with a two-hour season premiere, and even though the show may be fictional, it’s incorporating some of the real-life realities we’ve experienced this year.

“There’s no way you can’t address it,” said series star Chrissy Metz. “There’s no way we can’t talk about it.”

The storyline will feature not the impact of the pandemic, but also the social unrest that’s unsettled so many.

“Just know that we are discussing all that’s going on in the world right now,” Metz said.

As well as in the world of the Pearsons.

“I do think she’s genuinely excited for both of them and what a wild and crazy, amazing journey this is going to be for Madison and Kevin,” expressed Metz.

But hugs won’t come so quickly for brothers Kevin and Randall after their blowout to end last season.

“I don’t want to take sides, but Kate will tell one of them to get their act together,” revealed Metz.



Even so, the brothers will not patch things up quickly, you can expect more cabin scenes this season. And maybe a little less of older Rebecca, because of star Mandy Moore’s real-life pregnancy. But otherwise, slices of life “This Is Us” fans have embraced.

“I’m just so grateful that we get to make this really amazing show that I think people really need right now,” added Metz.

TV’s answer to comfort food.

The two-hour season premiere of “This Is Us” airs Tuesday, right after “The Voice” on KFOR.

