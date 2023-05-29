OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of Melissa Patton is on a desperate search to find her after she disappeared without a trace over the weekend.

“[She had] no I.D., no phone, no car, no money. She has nothing [but]the clothes on her back,” said her daughter Amanda Hilton.

Hilton contacted KFOR after initial searches since Saturday failed to produce any leads in finding the 52-year-old woman, who usually sticks to a routine.

KFOR spent the afternoon with the family as they handed out flyers with her photo and description around the area where she was last seen.

She was last see near the Starbucks at North Rockwell Avenue and NW Expressway.

“She was at Starbucks around ten. Then there’s an employee at AT&T across the street that saw her at around 11…So between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. is when she disappeared,” said her boyfriend Shannon, who said Melissa was out searching for jobs when she went missing.

When she did not show back up at home, he immediately went to look for her.

“I’ve called all the hospitals twice-a-day every day … OK County jail just to be safe, tried to call the coroner, but of course they’re closed for the weekend for the holiday,” he added.

The family said Melissa is likely impacted by the effects of a coma she suffered four years ago.

“She processes slowly, so she sticks to what she knows. She doesn’t go outside of her comfort zone,” added Shannon.

Shannon said the family is afraid Melissa may have accepted a ride from someone she doesn’t know.

“And that’s part of the issue. She’s too trusting,” he continued.

“I want to know where my mom is … I miss her,” said her daughter, Amanda.

“I just want to know that she’s safe,” she added.

Melissa is 5’3 and about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark gray or black t-shirt and a tanBlue Angels hat. She also has a small tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oklahoma City Police Department: (405) 231-2121, case number 2023-37721.