CALEXICO, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – In Oklahoma, we have blinding snow or rain, but a man from California captured video of what it’s like to get caught in the middle of a blinding dust storm.

Drivers were at a complete standstill in Calexico as a thick cloud of brown dust swept through.

The National Weather Service tweeted radar of the October 6th southern California dust storm, writing, “This is leading to near-zero visibility!”