FT. WORTH, Texas (Storyful/KFOR) – How cute is this? During a recent winter weather blast, zoo keepers at the Ft. Worth Zoo came up with ideas to keep the animals entertained while indoors. This kiddie pool sure did the trick!

Three-month-old Asian elephant Brazos is one of eight that call the Zoo home. At more than 600 pounds, his kiddie pool was no match for Brazos!