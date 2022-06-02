CAPE CORAL, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – Just four days after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered, a 10-year-old Florida boy was arrested and charged on May 28th for a written threat to commit mass murder.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified about the threat after the boy, a fifth-grader at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, allegedly texted it to someone, who in turn showed it to law enforcement.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat.”

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the boy’s case.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” Sheriff Marceno said.

The Sheriff urged parents to talk to their children about the severity of making such a threat.