Thousands gather ahead of Trump Tulsa rally despite rain

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa streets were packed with hundreds of people waiting for a chance to see the President’s campaign rally in person.

Oklahoma storms and heat didn’t rain on the parade of President Trump’s first campaign rally in months.



“I rearranged my whole schedule to make it to this rally as early as possible,” one supporter said.



Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected the final push for the postponement of the rally. A lawsuit looking to enforce CDC guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Governor Kevin Stitt weighed in at a press conference Friday.

“There is going to be nay sayers about President Trump coming but my thought is when is the right time?” Governor Kevin Stitt said.



As Oklahoma COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. 800 new cases were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health in the last 48 hours.



Tulsa health experts call the packed arena a super spreader.

“I have absolutely no fear of getting COVID-19,” one supporter said.



President Trump is expected to adress a crowd outside of the BOK center at an outdoor stage.

President Trump’s campaign staff tells KFOR they expect tens of thousands of supporters.

President Trump also tweeting a stern warning reading

“Protestors, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes it will be a much different scene.”

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020



U.S. Senator James Lankford says he was surprised by the choice of words.

“Those are different groups of people,” U.S. Senator James Lankford said. “There are protestors who are doing their constitutional right.”

President Trump’s campaign says it’s sticking to its original safety plan. All guests entering the BOK center must have their temperature taken. They will also be given hand sanitizer and a mask. However, they are not required to wear the mask.