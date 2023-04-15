OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Saturday there was a deployment ceremony for the Task Force Tomahawk, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the Oklahoma Army National Guard. Loved ones were sharing hugs, tears and well wishes with more than 1,000 soldiers.

They are first headed to Fort Bliss, Texas for training before heading overseas to provide security support at five installations across multiple East African countries.

Thousands of families and friends filled the Paycom Center Saturday afternoon to send off their loved ones off to East Africa.

“It’s a weird combination of anxious, but also really excited. There’s the fear of the unknown, but also a really exciting adventure,” said Hannah Hughes, deploying to East Africa.

The soldiers are set out to start a year long journey. Some are eager but also sad to leave family and friends behind.

“I’m excited to see my family one last time, but I’m ready for the upcoming deployment and I think it’s going to be a fun time,” said Kyle Horton, deploying to East Africa.

Brian Rodriguez is headed off to his first deployment ever and leaves his wife, kids and family members at home.

“Excitement. Sadness. I’m going to miss them a lot and a little bit of nervousness. But and I’m excited… Yeah, I’m just grateful that they could travel and be here with me, and it means a lot,” said Brian Rodriguez, deploying to East Africa.

Brians son Ben said he is proud of his dad, but will miss him very much

“I’m happy for my dad,” said Ben Rodriguez, his dad is deploying to East Africa.

Several lawmakers from the state capitol were there on Saturday wishing soldiers good luck, including Governor Kevin Stitt who was also there to send his oldest son off with Task Force Tomahawk.

“He told me, dad don’t say anything about me. Drew you know I couldn’t do that,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, and Rep. Stephanie Bice were there as well to speak to those representing our country.

“The amount of support we get from our state elected officials is overwhelming. And it’s a great source of inspiration,” said Brent Weece, lieutenant colonel, commander of Task Force Tomahawk.

Soldiers have one more day with family and friends before heading to training on Sunday.