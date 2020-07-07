Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
News at 9

Thousands of Oklahoma businesses receive PPP loans from CARES Act

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly 7,000 Oklahoma businesses applied for and received Paycheck Protection Program loans through the CARES Act.

The loans charge just 1% interest and can be forgiven if the business uses 75% of the money to pay workers.

A total of 6,848 Oklahoma businesses were given more than $150,000.

774 Oklahoma companies are getting an excess of $1 million from the small business lending program and 44 have been granted between $5 and $10 million.

Click below to read the full list of businesses.

OK-PPP loansDownload

The data released by the Small Business Administration and Treasury shows that a broad cross-section of American businesses received loans, including gyms, hair salons, media outlets, law firms and construction companies.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter