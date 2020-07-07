Thousands of Oklahoma businesses receive PPP loans from CARES Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly 7,000 Oklahoma businesses applied for and received Paycheck Protection Program loans through the CARES Act.
The loans charge just 1% interest and can be forgiven if the business uses 75% of the money to pay workers.
A total of 6,848 Oklahoma businesses were given more than $150,000.
774 Oklahoma companies are getting an excess of $1 million from the small business lending program and 44 have been granted between $5 and $10 million.
Click below to read the full list of businesses.
The data released by the Small Business Administration and Treasury shows that a broad cross-section of American businesses received loans, including gyms, hair salons, media outlets, law firms and construction companies.
