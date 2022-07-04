OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans across the city celebrated the 4th of July a day early.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic entertained crowds with a patriotic performance.

KFOR spoke with several patriotic residents at Scissortail Park about why they believe it’s important to celebrate Independence Day.

“I think it’s important to celebrate the 4th of July because it’s the birthday of America. It represents when we got our freedom and I think people need to be in tune with that,” said Trevis Andrews, an Oklahoma resident.

For this active-duty serviceman, he’s excited for the fireworks.

“I think it’s important to celebrate the 4th of July, to celebrate the history of the United States and represent the people who go out and serve this country and represent us by supporting the military,” said Devon Scarletto, active-duty serviceman.

Weather-wise, it was the perfect night for fireworks.

“I’m just excited for this beautiful evening and spending time out here, it’s great,” said John Hiller, an Oklahoma resident.

It’s not just the fireworks, but also the food on this holiday weekend.

Over in Yukon, many families celebrated at Freedom Fest.

“I think it’s important to celebrate our independence since we fought a war and so many people died for us,” said Chandler Mewhorter, a Moore resident.

“We live in one of the best countries there is and I think it’s really important we spend the time to reflect on that,” said Adam Mewhorter, a Moore resident.

“The 4th of July is important because it not only symbolizes our country as a whole but also is a way to honor those who have fallen for our country,” said Linley Jones, an Oklahoma resident.

Santa even made his patriotic appearance at Sunday’s Freedom Fest.

“All the way up in the North Pole, we heard about the wonderful people and the celebration here in Yukon, Oklahoma, and we wanted to come down and be part of Freedom Fest. In these times it’s so important to just be appreciative and remember of the blessings we have, and Santa is just happy to be a part of that,” Yukon Santa.

