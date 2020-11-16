Thousands of Oklahomans lose power during high winds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans lost power during the high winds on Saturday.

Many were frustrated because they’d just experienced two weeks without power during the ice storm.

Kevin Moffett, who lives in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, lost power for about four hours Saturday.

“We seen a little flicker, and all of a sudden, the power went out, it was just, ‘not again, not again,’” he said.

He had just moved from Louisiana following a hurricane.

“Then ice storm came, took the power out for two weeks, it kind of reminded me Hurricane Katrina, with the actual lights being out, it’s been rough,” he said.

OG&E says high winds and outages are not unusual, but this weather event was more difficult to handle.

“I think what makes this one stand out a little bit more is the fact that it’s just one the heels of such an unprecedented, historic event that we had here with that ice storm,” OG&E spokesperson Gayle Maxwell said.

She says some infrastructure already had damage from the ice storm.

“The majority of them, we’ve been dealing with preexisting damage, and now you have this wind damage on top of that,” Maxwell said.

Moffett says his wife was almost ready to prepare for another long outage.

“We just replaced all the food from two weeks ago. Highly frustrating,” he said.

Moffett says he felt relieved when the power came back.

For those still waiting in the dark, Maxwell says crews are working as quickly as possible.

“We certainly understand what a hardship it is when you don’t have power and how disruptive this can be,” she said. “Our crews are working hard, they are dedicated, they are good at what they do, and they’re going to get that power on as soon as safely possible.”