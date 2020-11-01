Thousands of Oklahomans still without power, OG&E says outage is largest in company history

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans are still without power, and OG&E says this is the largest outage they’ve had in company history.

Alicia Hardimon, a grandmother of four, says she’s been in a hotel all week since the power has gone out in her house.

“I’m trying to feed a family of four, has gotten very expensive and that’s another reason why I’m having to move out of the hotel,” she said.

She says she can’t afford to stay past Saturday night.

“I don’t have any more funds, and I don’t know where we’re going to go at this moment,” Hardimon said.

She says she has lung cancer and has to be on a CPAP machine, which requires electricity.

She says she’s called 211 for resources, but the list of places they gave her are also without power.

“I feel like the leaders of the state of Oklahoma should step up a little bit more to assist people like me and the elderly people,” she said.

OG&E says they expect to have most of the Oklahoma City metro area back up by Tuesday. The rest should be done by the end of next week.

“We all want that as quickly as we can. We are working through that process as quickly as we can,” David Kimmel with OG&E said.

Some residents are just worried the whole system overlooks the elderly.

“Check these older neighborhoods, some of these older areas, if you can, and make sure they get their heat on,” Henry Wilson, a concerned resident, said.

Hardimon says she’s still uncertain about the next day.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know at this time,” she said.

OG&E says they’ve restored power to 270,000 customers since Monday.

Workers from 18 different states are helping out. That’s the most help the company has ever had.

Crew members work 16 hour days with 8 hours of rest.