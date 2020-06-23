Three arrested after Lighthorse patrol car broken into, items stolen

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says three men are behind bars after a patrol car for the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police department was broken into between 6 and 7 a.m. Monday morning and several items were stolen from the vehicle.

Based on the investigation, John Green was identified as a suspect. Officials say Green was arrested earlier today on several charges and booked into the Pontotoc County Justice Center. Later, Jerry Malone was arrested as a co-conspirator and he was also booked into Pontotoc County Justice Center.

This evening, the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department Tactical Team attempted to serve an arrest warrant for the third suspect identified during the investigation.

Kevin Malone was in a residence in the 800 block of N. Highland in Ada, and refused to come out for several hours.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Kevin Malone surrendered without incident and was booked into the Pontotoc County Justice Center.