MOBILE BAY, Alabama (Storyful/KFOR) – A woman captured the video above off the Alabama coast on June 20th. Kelly Woods described the trio as “impressive.”

The National Weather Service sent out this marine warning, stating there were spotted waterspouts, wind, hail, and steep waves.

If waterspouts reach land, they then turn into tornadoes. Weather experts say the best way to avoid a waterspout is by moving at a 90-degree angle to its movement.

