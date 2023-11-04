Three out of the five people in a vehicle that struck a tree died Saturday morning in McCurtain County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three out of the five people in a vehicle that struck a tree died Saturday in McCurtain County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The report from troopers stated that the vehicle didn’t make a curve to the right and eventually struck a tree on the passenger side.

| LOCAL NEWS: ‘Leave the crazy stuff to the people in L.A.’: Six arrested after ‘gang war’ in Wewoka >

OHP reported that the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on State Highway 87 which is around five miles south of Tom.

Those killed included 21-year-old Collyn White of Idabel, 36-year-old Ricky Kennybrew of Idabel, and 23-year-old Brianna Ruth of Broken Bow according to the OHP report.

The report also stated that the vehicle had seatbelts equipped but were not in use at the time of the crash.