PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A deadly crash killed three people late Saturday night just one mile west of Perkins according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP reported that their troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles south on Perkins Road just before 11 p.m.

Officials said that the first vehicle involved was a Toyota Sienna driven by 33-year-old Rebecca Hills of Perkins. She was pronounced dead on the scene after not having worn a seatbelt and being partially ejected according to the report.

The second vehicle was driven by 74-year-old Jerry Warden of Perkins with 70-year-old Patricia Warden in the passenger seat. Jerry would be rushed to Stillwater Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by medical professionals while Patricia was pronounced dead on the scene according to officials.

According to OHP, the cause of the crash is under investigation.