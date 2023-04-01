OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Three killed and three others were injured were transported to a local hospital after a shooting occurred Saturday night around 9 PM.

The shooting took place at Whiskey Barrel Saloon at 4120 Newcastle Rd.

OKCPD confirmed three adults were killed inside the bar. Three victims were transported to a local hospital.

One victim is currently in critical condition. Two victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

OKCPD confirms there is no suspect in custody.

The motive of the shooting is under investigation.

