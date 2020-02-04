Three Oklahoma schools to get fitness centers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say schools across the state can apply to become one of three schools to receive a $100,000 fitness center.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has selected the State of Oklahoma to receive three ‘2020 DON’T QUIT!’ Fitness center.

“To improve outcomes in Oklahoma, we must begin promoting wellness through education at a young age,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am excited to work with the NFGFC to offer this great opportunity to our elementary and middle schools across the state, and I look forward to seeing how these state-of-the-art facilities will help to move the needle in improving the health outcomes for the next generation of Oklahomans.”

The organization will deliver a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three Oklahoma elementary or middle schools.

School nominations are being accepted now through Friday, March 20. Schools interested in applying can fill out a short application along with a written essay or video.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Kevin Stitt immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state Oklahoma. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the NFGFC.