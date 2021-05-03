Three people killed after 5-vehicle crash along I-40

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say two more people have died following a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in Seminole County.

On April 25, emergency crews were called to a wrong-way crash along I-40 in Seminole County.

Investigators say a 2009 Jeep Liberty, driven by 45-year-old Todd Cahill, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40.

Officials say Cahill hit a 2020 Ford Expedition, but continued heading the wrong direction and hit a 2021 Kia SUV, driven by 41-year-old Klint Impson.

Impson’s SUV crashed off the roadway, while Cahill hit a 2016 Ram pickup truck. The truck then went on to hit a 2004 BMW.

At that point, Cahill’s Jeep overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle. Cahill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soldiers, who were returning to Oklahoma after completing training in Arkansas, came across the crash and stopped to provide critical aid to the victims before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Klint Impson and three passengers, including two children, were all flown to local hospitals with various injuries.

On May 2, officials announced that Klint Impson and 39-year-old Katheryn Impson died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.