FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people were killed in a pileup crash involving more than 50 vehicles Monday in Pennsylvania, as blinding snow moved through the area.

The pileup happened on Interstate 81 at around 10:30 a.m. as a snow squall moved through the Foster Township area, located about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia. A Schuylkill County deputy coroner confirmed the deaths Monday evening.

As of 5 p.m., it was still an active crash scene. Smoke could be seen billowing from some of the wreckage.

Nexstar’s WBRE/WYOU was set up on an exit overlooking Interstate 81.

Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)

Authorities say more than 50 vehicles were involved and that it was all caused by heavy snow that led to whiteout conditions and slick roads.

According to police, more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, some by ambulance and some via helicopter.

Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)

“I couldn’t see anything, I was just hearing banging around me. Then I heard a really loud boom. That’s when black smoke came up from the tanker truck that blew up, that’s when I knew it was really bad,” said Lillie Weaver of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

State police are still investigating and are expected to release more information Monday night.