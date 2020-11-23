Thunder Acquire Forward T.J. Leaf

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 24: T.J. Leaf #22 of the Indiana Pacers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24, 2017 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Another day, another deal from Sam Presti. Per ESPN, the Thunder have acquired forward T.J. Leaf from the Indiana Pacers and a future second round pick for Jalen Leque.

OKC acquired Leque in the Chris Paul trade. The athletic guard is known as “Baby Westbrook,” but his time with the Thunder was short lived.

Leaf, the 18th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has played sparingly with Indiana throughout his caree. He’s averaged no more than nine minutes a game in each of his three seasons. He averages just three points and two board per game for his career.