Is the Thunder rebuild showing signs it’s coming to an end? Per ESPN, the Thunder have hired two well experienced and regarded men of their craft.

OKC reportedly hired San Antonio Spurs shooting coach Chip Engelland who has worked with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan. Engelland is one of the highest paid assistants in the game and has been with the Spurs for 17 years.

Presti and Engelland are no strangers to each other dating back to Presti’s time with the Spurs in the early 2000’s.

OKC bolstered their front office hiring Vince Rozman of the Philadelphia 76ers. Rozman has been with the Sixers for 15 years where he initially started as an intern before working his way up to an executive level.

Rozman will take the role of VP of Intelligence and Identification.