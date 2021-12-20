Thunder Avenge Historic Loss, Take Down Grizz by Three

OKC traveled to Memphis looking for a much better effort than what they put up on December 2nd when they were dropped by 73.

OKC got off to a slow start again though shooting three of 19 from the field. Steven Adams helped the Grizzlies to a 13-2 run to start hitting a layup and a foul early on. OKC trailed by 12 after one.

Josh Giddey capped off a 17-2 OKC run nailing a triple to tie the game up at 45. The Thunder trailed 50-47 at the break.

In the third, the Thunder finally took control going on a 15-five run. Lu Dort hit a three which extended his streak to 42 straight games with a triple. He trailed only Steph Curry in the NBA for most consecutive games with a three. Dort had 12.

Following that, SGA drilled a tough fade away jumper as the shot clock expired to give the Thunder their first lead of the night. OKC led 74-72 after three.

In the fourth, the contest seesawed back and forth. Kenrich Williams hit a big three to put the Thunder up one. Williams finished with 13 off the bench.

Trailing by one though with under a minute to play, Josh Giddey hit an easy layup. Giddey tied a career high with 19 points. He also added five boards and 11 assists. It’s his fifth double double of the season.

After a stop, SGA broke off on an inbounds play scoring an easy layup. The Thunder led 98-95. Off the ensuing inbound, SGA stole the ball leading to free throws. Shai led OKC with 23 points. It was all academic after that as the Thunder won 102-99.

For OKC it was their second straight win. They play host to Denver Wednesday night inside the Paycom Center.

