Thunder Center Al Horford to Sit the Rest of the Season

Thunder center Al Horford may have played his final game with OKC. ESPN reports that Horford will sit the remaining 28 games OKC is set to play this season. The report also states that Horford will remain with the team to workout for the rest of the season. Woj adds that OKC will work with Horford to find a trade partner this off-season.

Horford has two years and more than 50 million dollars remaining on his current contract.

The Thunder released these statements on the matter.

Thunder GM and Executive VP Sam Presti said, “We’ve talked with Al from the time he became a member of the Thunder this offseason about the many ways in which he would be able to help us as we entered the early stages of the necessary transition of our team. From day one Al has been a consummate professional and has had a tremendous influence on the team on and off the floor with his work ethic and total commitment to his teammates. Our conversations have been open and ongoing about how to maximize this season for him personally as well as the development of our team. Al has been nothing short of spectacular and will remain a part of the team as we build on an approach and mentality that we have taken for some time.”

Horford added through a team statement, “When I arrived, I understood the direction of the team, we had a great individual plan in place for me, and I feel like as a result I’ve played really good basketball for the Thunder. At the same time, I know what it’s like to be a young, aspiring player, and at this point in the season I understand how important playing meaningful minutes is for their careers and their development. I also understand how important it is for the organization to give them that opportunity. I’m looking forward to supporting the guys who supported me, watching them continue to play the right way and play together as we have throughout the season, while still being around the team and continuing my training.”

Horford averaged 14 points and seven rebounds in the 28 games he played with the Thunder this season.