The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their rebuild drafting Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren second overall in the NBA Draft.

The seven footer averaged 14 points, nine board and two assists a game last year all while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey wasted no time sending out his stamp of approval on the pick.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) June 24, 2022