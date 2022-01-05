Thunder Drop 2nd Straight, Fall to the Timberwolves 98-90

OKC opened a pair with the Timberwolves looking to avoid a second straight loss. The Thunder got off to an extremely slow start having more turnovers (12) than points (ten) in the first quarter.

But the Thunder eventually settled in and battled back from a 21 point lead. In the second, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a layup to cut the lead to ten. It was his first game back after missing a contest in health and safety protocols. SGA finished with 19 to lead the Thunder.

OKC eventually cut the lead to two when Josh Giddey drilled not one, but two triples cutting the lead to 79-77. Giddey had 14 points, 15 boards and six assists.

Kenrich Williams, who added ten off the bench, hit a tough to pull OKC to within one, but that was as close as the Thunder got in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Beverly dropped 20, Karl Anthony towns had 20 and 16, and Anthony Edwards had 22 to lead Minnesota, but the man who did the heavy lifting down the stretch was Jaylen Nowell.

Nowell did everything from hit layups and free throws to a big three late. Nowell added 16 off the bench going a blistering six of six from the field. The TImberwolves won 98-90 improving to 18-20 on the season. For OKC, they dropped their second straight and fell to 13-24.

The Thunder were still without Mark Daineault and also lost Isaiah Roby to health and safety protocols. OKC is back at it again on Friday at home when they square off with the Wolves again.