Thunder Drop Second Straight to Clippers 108-100

OKC entered their second showdown with the Clippers in as many days looking to break some ugly trends. OKC was hoping to avoid a three game skid, and pick up just their second win against a Western Conference foe.

The game got off to a bit of slow start for the Thunder. The Clippers jumped out to a 14-6 lead on OKC. And later in the quarter Serge Ibaka threw down a massive slam. Ibaka poured in 17 against his former squad as LA built up a 36-19 lead after one.

In the second, Darius Bazley went on a mini run to cut into the Clippers lead hitting a pair of hard earned buckets. Bazley finished with nine points and 11 boards. The Thunder trailed 56-45 after a Kawhi Leonard three before halftime.

In the second half, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started hitting some buckets as the Clippers kept OKC at arms length. SGA hit a three to pull the Thunder within seven, but former OKC guard Reggie Jackson answered with a pair of three pointers himself. He had 14. OKC trailed by 12 after three. The Clippers led by as many as 17.

In the fourth though OKC wouldn’t go away, Hami Diallo connected on a missed shot for a follow slam. He added 14 off the bench. Paul George hit a three shortly after that. PG13 only notched 11 points.

But the Thunder went on a huge run late. 13-0 to be exact. Thanks due to three straight three pointers by George Hill. Hill had 22. Then Lu Dort stole a pass ending up in a SGA dunk. SGA finished with 23 points seven assists and six boards. In the last two games against his old team he’s scored 53 against his old squad. The Thunder trailed by six with under a minute to play.

But Kawhi Leonard called game, throwing down a baseline dunk to ice the game. The Klaw had 34 points on 14-24 shooting. The Clippers won 108-100 giving OKC their third straight loss. It’s the Clippers seventh straight win.

OKC has little time to dwell on the loss though. They travel to Portland for a contest with the Blazers Monday night.