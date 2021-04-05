Thunder Dropped by Detroit in Return of Grant and Diallo

OKC returned to The Peake after a tough two game back to back where the Thunder couldn’t get going in the first quarter. That trend continued.

The Pistons outscored OKC 30-19 in the first quarter. A quarter that saw former Thunder forward Jerami Grant continue his hot play. Grant hit a tough layup plus a foul along with a triple en route to a game high 21 points. He was one of seven in double figures for the Pistons.

In the second half, the Thunder responded though when Aleksej Pokusevski drilled a three to cut the Detroit lead to nine. He had 19 to lead OKC.

Then in the third, the Thunder were trailing by 18 when Svi Mykhailiuk got a steal and a slam. He had 17 on 50 percent shooting.

The Thunder added Jaylen Hoard on a two-way deal from his days with the Blue. He had ten points and six boards in his debut. Justin Robinson added nine. He was signed to a ten day deal prior to the contest.

In the third though, OKC’s injury issues showed up again. Kenrich Williams hit a jumper, but fell awkwardly and left with a sprained ankle. He did not return.

In the 4th, Hami Diallo threw down a powerful alley-oop to put the icing on the cake for the Pistons. He had 11 points in his first game against his old mates. The Pistons shot 51 percent as they won 132-108.

The Thunder have now lost three straight. They look to clean that up Wednesday when they face Charlotte inside The Peake.