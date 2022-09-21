Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the start of training camp after suffering a grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

The injury will also force SGA to miss the first two preseason games. The Thunder say he will be re-evaluated in the next two weeks.

Over the last two seasons, SGA has missed a total of 73 games with a variety of injuries.

SGA joins second overall pick Chet Holmgren as Thunder stars who’ve suffered significant injuries this off-season. Holmgren will miss all of the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury.