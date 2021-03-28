Thunder Ink Brown, Lose Dort, Waive Rivers

Dec 16, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Moses Brown (9) goes up for a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Chicago won 124-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder didn’t play Sunday, but were quite active on a number of fronts. The biggest news, locking up Moses Brown.

Brown agreed to a multi-year deal with the Thunder. Per OKC policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brown is coming off of a 21 point, 23 rebound performance against Boston on Saturday. He’s averaging eight points and eight boards per game.

Moses Brown is this seasons Lu Dort starting the year with a two-way deal only to sign a multi-year deal during the season. While he's exceeded expectations to fans, the #Thunder say they aren't placing any on him going forward. pic.twitter.com/6ZdmLXp85x — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Lu Dort has entered the concussion protocol. That after a collision with Jaylen Brown. There is no timetable with his return to action due to the NBA setting clear benchmarks each player has to pass before returning to action.

Finally, Austin Rivers was waived by the Thunder on Sunday. Rivers was included in the deal that sent George Hill to the 76ers. Former Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson was also included in that trade, he was also released on Sunday by the Knicks.