It’s the day Thunder rookies Cason Wallace & Keyontae Johnson dreamed of. Officially being introduced and receiving their NBA jerseys.

The two were officially unveiled as new Thunder players at the First National Center Saturday afternoon.

Each player was thrilled to join the franchise for a variety of reasons. For Johnson, he made it known that OKC was his favorite team growing up. Including who he always played with in the NBA2K video games.

For Wallace, the Kentucky star had more of a connection to the state than many realize. Wallace’s cousin is former OSU basketball player Terrel Harris. Harris played at OSU from 2005-2009. And that’s the basketball player Wallace said he looked up to growing up. He even spent time going to OSU games and playing for a team called the Thunder before he got to high school.

The Thunder made it known that they loved the competitive fire Wallace brings to the team, especially on defense. It led his new head coach to compare him to pro football hall of famer, Ed Reed.

Each Thunder draftee will compete in the NBA’s Summer League which is slated to begin in July.

Sam Presti did announce that Johnson will sign a two way deal with the Thunder to begin his career.