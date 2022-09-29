A massive eight player trade has shaken up the Thunder roster. OKC traded Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon and Moe Harkless to the Houston Rockets. In return, the Thunder receive David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke. That per an ESPN report.

The Rockets also pick up a 2025 second round pick that the Thunder acquired from Atlanta. OKC also receives a pair of trade exceptions.

The deal though is all about money which allows for the Thunder to drop $10 million under the NBA’s luxury tax threshold.

No player the Thunder received in the deal averaged more than five points last season.