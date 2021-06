The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick 6th in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Thunder entered the night with an 11.5% chance of landing the top choice in the draft lottery. They also had a 45% percent chance of getting a top four pick.

Neither of those came to fruition, but OKC does have three draft picks in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

The draft is scheduled for July 29, 2021.