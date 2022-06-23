OKC made a huge splash in the first round of the NBA Draft. After taking Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren second overall, OKC traded “multiple first round picks” to the New York Knicks for the 11th pick. That per a report from ESPN.

The Knicks drafted Ousmane Dieng for the Thunder.

The Thunder will send multiple first-round picks to New York, per source. https://t.co/kXfkvJDKbI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Dieng, a 19 year old, played for the Nee Zealand Breakers last season. He’s a 6’10 wing who averaged eight points, three boards, and one assist per game in the NBL.

OKC kept their 12th pick after that and threw a curveball to everyone’s mock draft taking Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams. Williams averaged 18 points, four boards and four assists per game in 2021-2022. He also shot 51 percent from the field.

OKC is scheduled to pick next at 34.