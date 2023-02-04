OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder blow out the Houston Rockets 153-121 on Saturday night.

Oklahoma City set a Thunder record for points in a game, surpassing the 150 scored in a win over the Boston Celtics last month.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 7 for 23 in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. He bounced back to make 14 of 23 field goals in the rematch, falling two points short of his career high. The first-time All-Star also made 14 of 15 free throws and had six assists for the Thunder, despite not playing in the fourth quarter because the Thunder led by 42 points at the end of the third.

Mike Muscala scored a season-high 19 points and Josh Giddey added 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington each scored 20 points and Tari Eason added 18 for the Rockets.

Oklahoma City led 79-53 at the break after shooting 55% from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points in the first two quarters, a career high for him in a first half.

The Thunder continued to roll in the third quarter, making 16 of 26 field goals in the period to go up 123-81 heading into the fourth.

Oklahoma City set the Thunder single-game scoring record on a 3-pointer by Darius Bazley that banked in during the final minute.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Eric Gordon sat out with a sore right knee. He led the Rockets with 25 points in the win over the Thunder on Wednesday. … G Jalen Green returned after missing two games with a bruised right calf. He scored 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Thunder: G Lu Dort missed the game with a strained right hamstring. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points in the first quarter. … Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have an assist in the first quarter, but he had six in the second and third combined.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Thunder: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday.