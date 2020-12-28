Thunder Pick Up Options on SGA, Bazley, and Ty Jerome

It’s been an exicting 24 hours for Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He hit the game winning shot against Charlotte to give OKC a 109-107 win to open the season. Sunday, the Thunder picked up his team option for the 2021-22 season.

SGA’s option is for a fourth season on his rookie scale deal. He’s played in 153 games averaging nearly 15 points, four boards, three assists and one steal in just over 30 minutes per game.

Not only that, but OKC also picked up the third year team options on forward Darius Bazley and newly acquired guard Ty Jerome.

Bazley played in 61 games his rookie season averaging five points and four boards per game.

For the Thunder, they celebrated Mark Daigneault’s first career win with some antics in the locker room for their head coach. You can hear more about that in the video above.

As for the Thunder, they look to keep their unbeaten season alive against the Utah Jazz on Monday.