Thunder Power Past Pelicans Late in Big Easy

It didn’t take long for the Thunder to meet up with Steven Adams for a second time this season, although this meeting coming in New Orleans.

Former number one overall pick Zion Williamson started the night off for the Pelicans as a wrecking ball on the inside finishing a number of layups on OKC. It helped the Pels jump out to a 34-26 lead after one. Zion finished with a game high 29 points on 12-17 shooting.

In the second half, Hami Diallo hit a pair of tough layups including one plus the foul as OKC cut into the Pelicans lead with a 10-0 run. Diallo finished with nine. However, Brandon Ingram hit a jumper with 50 seconds left in the half to give New Orleans a 59-54 led at the half. Ingram had 24 points and 11 boards on 9-15 shooting.

The third quarter belonged to the Thunder. Darius Bazley came out like a man on a mission. He went on a personal 11-0 run to help OKC regain the lead. Bazley hit a pair of three pointers and notched a steal and finished with an and one layup on that spurt. Bazley had 20 points.

The Thunder took a ten point lead heading into the fourth. Mike Muscala added to it by hitting three straight three pointers early in the fourth. Muscala had 18 points knocking down five triples.

However, New Orleans wouldn’t go quietly. Steven Adams hauled down a board off a Lonzo Ball missed three and quickly laid it in along with a foul. Adams notched his first career triple double finishing with ten points, ten boards, and 11 assists.

Under two to play with OKC trailing by three, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attacked the basket, hit a tough runner plus a foul to tie the game at 106. SGA finished with 21 to lead the Thunder.

OKC took the lead when SGA missed a runner, George Hill grabbed the board, but was fouled and hit a pair of clutch free throws to help give OKC a 111-110 lead. On the other end with five to play, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, despite pouring in 13, missed a game winning three. The Pelicans shot nearly 50 percent from the field to OKC’s 46 percent. The Thunder won 111-110. They move to 3-4 on the season and a have a date with the 5-3 Knicks in New York on Friday.