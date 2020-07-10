Thunder Practice in Bubble; Roberson Returns

The Thunder are off and running at the bubble, their quarantine life at Disney World. OKC practiced together for the first time since March before their season was put on hold.

The layoff appeared to help Andre Roberson. Head Coach Billy Donovan said that Roberson was a full participant in practice and looked, “Really, really good.”

Also, everyone with the team who traveled to Orlando tested negative for COVID-19.

As for the Thunder, they’re adjusting to bubble life by playing cornhole and wearing masks around the complex. The Thunder had to spend their first 36 hours in Orlando in their rooms in quarantine. For more on what life is like in the bubble, you can hear Billy Donovan’s take on the bubble.