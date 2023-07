OKC has had a busy start to free agency. The Thunder’s third move of the week is reportedly signing Jack White to a two year deal.

The Australian wing player spent last season on a two way deal with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged one point in 17 games last season.

ESPN reports that the deal is not a two way contract, but a standard one.

The 6’7 forward won an NBL title with the Melbourne United in 2021.